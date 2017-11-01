BOZICH | My AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 ballot -- with surprise #1

The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.More >>
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.More >>
Kentucky treated Tennessee the way the Volunteers have usually treated the Wildcats, rallying for a fourth-quarter touchdown and a 29-26 win Saturday night at Kroger Field.More >>
Kentucky treated Tennessee the way the Volunteers have usually treated the Wildcats, rallying for a fourth-quarter touchdown and a 29-26 win Saturday night at Kroger Field.More >>
Louisville played its final Red/White scrimmage Friday night. How did the Cards look. Rick Bozich shares the thoughts of two coaches who were courtside at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville played its final Red/White scrimmage Friday night. How did the Cards look. Rick Bozich shares the thoughts of two coaches who were courtside at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
How many spots in the Ken Pomeroy ratings did Louisville fall because of the loss of Rick Pitino? Where should Louisville and Kentucky be ranked in the AP preseason Top 25?More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
With balanced scoring and crisp passing, Louisville won its first exhibition game Monday night, dispatching Kentucky Wesleyan at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>
College coaching contracts, the World Series, the football playoff projects and the first AP college basketball poll are all topics in Rick Bozich's Monday Muse.More >>
While Rick Pitino is no longer on the sidelines, his players can still hear his voice in practice, and on the eve of their first exhibition game without him, some reflected the influence he's had on their lives.More >>
While Rick Pitino is no longer on the sidelines, his players can still hear his voice in practice, and on the eve of their first exhibition game without him, some reflected the influence he's had on their lives.More >>
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.More >>
Few coaches are as intense as former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. His replacement, David Padgett, is certainly more laid-back. Will that style work? The U of L players believe that it will.More >>
Louisville played its final Red/White scrimmage Friday night. How did the Cards look. Rick Bozich shares the thoughts of two coaches who were courtside at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville played its final Red/White scrimmage Friday night. How did the Cards look. Rick Bozich shares the thoughts of two coaches who were courtside at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
On Day 30 of this dispute between former Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich, men's basketball coach Rick Pitino and school administrators there is one clear loser.More >>
Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.More >>
Fired University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino defended his former boss, Tom Jurich, on Wednesday on 840 WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners.More >>