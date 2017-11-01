New Smoketown park named in honor of May Hillerich - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Smoketown park named in honor of May Hillerich

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A vacant lot in Smoketown has been transformed into a pocket park.

The city celebrated May Hillerich's 141st birthday Wednesday by naming the new park on Jackson Street after her. She played a critical role in the early success and growth of the Louisville Slugger company.

The vacant lot was transformed into the park by the Louisville Slugger and Museum Factory to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The company worked with Brightside on the project.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the park is a terrific addition to the neighborhood. "It's an oasis. It's a place where people can come and hang out and learn, think about the big picture, think about the small picture. But it wouldn't be happening, without once again the generosity of these guys, when they had the vision 20 years ago to start the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory," Mayor Fischer said.

May Hillerich was the sister of Bud Hillerich, the creator of the Louisville Slugger.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

