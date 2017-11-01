Trial to remove Metro Councilman Dan Johnson underway

The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday.

Bellarmine faces Cincinnati in a rare Freedom Hall exhibition on Wednesday night. Eric Crawford on why the game is important.

Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport talks to his team during a Freedom Hall practice on Tuesday (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Why Bellarmine basketball matters now more than ever in Louisville

Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.

The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial to remove Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson got started Wednesday afternoon.

The trial is taking place in Metro Council chambers but will run like a regular court. Witnesses will be called and other council members will act as the jury, which could remove him from office.

Johnson has been fighting sexual harassment allegations for months. The first allegation started with a claim by fellow Councilman Jessica Green's who said Johnson groped her backside at a public event in June at Wyandotte Park.

In 2016, Erin Hinson, a legislative aide for Councilwoman Angela Leet said Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot. At the time, it was brushed off as an accident. He was also banned from all Greater Louisville Inc. events after a Chamber of Commerce employee said he made lewd comments during a work trip to Austin, Texas.

Metro Council Democrats expelled Johnson from their caucus and requested that he resign from the council by Aug. 1 or be at risk of being removed. A group of Metro Council members moved forward with the trial to remove him before his term ends in 2018.

Johnson turned down a deal that would have allowed him to finish his term, but he would have had to admit to the allegations and limit his interaction with fellow council members.

Johnson is a founding member of the Louisville Metro Council and a former city alderman. He has been in public office for 25 years.

