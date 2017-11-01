Trial to remove Metro Councilman Dan Johnson underway

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.More >>
Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.More >>
They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."More >>
They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."More >>
The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.More >>
The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.More >>
Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.More >>
Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.More >>
Bellarmine faces Cincinnati in a rare Freedom Hall exhibition on Wednesday night. Eric Crawford on why the game is important.More >>
Bellarmine faces Cincinnati in a rare Freedom Hall exhibition on Wednesday night. Eric Crawford on why the game is important.More >>
According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday.More >>
According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday.More >>
According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.More >>
According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>
The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.More >>