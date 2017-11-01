Trial to remove Metro Councilman Dan Johnson underway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trial to remove Metro Councilman Dan Johnson underway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial to remove Louisville Metro Councilman Dan Johnson got started Wednesday afternoon.  

The trial is taking place in Metro Council chambers but will run like a regular court. Witnesses will be called and other council members will act as the jury, which could remove him from office. 

Johnson has been fighting sexual harassment allegations for months. The first allegation  started with a claim by fellow Councilman Jessica Green's who said Johnson groped her backside at a public event in June at Wyandotte Park. 

In 2016, Erin Hinson, a legislative aide for Councilwoman Angela Leet said Johnson exposed his naked rear end to her in a parking lot. At the time, it was brushed off as an accident. He was also banned from all Greater Louisville Inc. events after a Chamber of Commerce employee said he made lewd comments during a work trip to Austin, Texas. 

Metro Council Democrats expelled Johnson from their caucus and requested that he resign from the council by Aug. 1 or be at risk of being removed. A group of  Metro Council members moved forward with the trial to remove him before his term ends in 2018. 

Johnson turned down a deal that would have allowed him to finish his term, but he would have had to admit to the allegations and limit his interaction with fellow council members. 

Johnson is a founding member of the Louisville Metro Council and a former city alderman. He has been in public office for 25 years. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.