Man escorted from Hall of Justice courtroom arrested after allegedly threatening sheriff's deputy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a man was arrested for threatening a sheriff's deputy inside the Hall of Justice in Louisville.

According to an arrest report, it happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in Courtroom 104. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Jefferson District Judge Sara Nicholson asked a deputy to remove 29-year-old Devon Wilson from the courtroom and have him wait outside in the hallway after he fell asleep.

On the way out of the courtroom, Wilson allegedly got into an argument with an attorney. Once he was outside, in the hallway, authorities say Wilson threatened a deputy, telling him he was going to beat him.

At that point, deputies decided to arrest Wilson.

According to the arrest report, Wilson began to resist arrest, pulling away and continuing to utter threats. Authorities say he was yelling and cussing and causing alarm to people in the courtroom.

"Other police officers standing nearby heard the commotion and assisted deputy with handcuffing," the arrest report states.

Wilson was charged with resisting arrest, two counts of terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

