Kentucky ranked No. 5, Louisville 16th in Associated Press preseason poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky will begin the 2017-18 season ranked No. 5 in the AP preseason poll released on Wednesday. The University of Louisville, which lost Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino last month and will play this season under an interim in David Padgett, was voted No. 16 in the balloting.



The Cards were slated to be a top 10 team until losing star recruit Brian Bowen before practice began because of allegations over his family receiving money to attend Louisville in a nationwide scandal involving shoe companies, agents and bribery and corruption.

Kentucky has been ranked in the preseason Top 5 every year since 2011, but this is the first time in four years that they haven't been ranked No. 1 or 2 to start the season. The Wildcats did not receive any first-place votes.



U of L was a preseason Top 10 pick for four straight years from 2011-12 through 2014-15. They did not make the preseason poll in 2015, and were ranked 13 to start the season a year ago.

Duke is the No. 1 ranked team in the poll released Wednesday, followed by Michigan State, Arizona and Kansas. After UK, Villanova, Wichita State, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California round out the Top 10.



Louisville is the fifth-highest rated ACC team in the poll, behind Duke, UNC, Miami (13) and Notre Dame (14).

