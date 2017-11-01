City of Jeffersonville to sue 3 drug companies over opioid crisi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City of Jeffersonville to sue 3 drug companies over opioid crisis

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville is taking its battle against the opioid epidemic to court

The city plans to sue three major wholesale drug distributors, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson Corporation. The suit blames the companies for their quote  "failure to monitor, report and halt suspicious shipments of opioids."

Cities across the country, including Louisville, have filed suit against drug companies. 

Mayor Mike Moore says every time someone overdoses in Jeffersonville there is a cost, and he says that cost has increased exponentially, as the use of opioids has skyrocketed.  

Moore says the city is trying to determine the exact cost to taxpayers.

"We're in the process of doing that right now. A typical phone call that comes in to 911, there are many factors that go into that. That is a police response, that is a fire response. We don't have that number right now." 

The city says the number of overdose calls emergency crews respond to has tripled in the past three years.

An attorney hired by the city says they expect the lawsuit to filed in the next three weeks. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.