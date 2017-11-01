City of Jeffersonville to sue 3 drug companies over opioid crisis

The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.

The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday.

According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday.

Bellarmine faces Cincinnati in a rare Freedom Hall exhibition on Wednesday night. Eric Crawford on why the game is important.

Bellarmine faces Cincinnati in a rare Freedom Hall exhibition on Wednesday night. Eric Crawford on why the game is important.

Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport talks to his team during a Freedom Hall practice on Tuesday (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport talks to his team during a Freedom Hall practice on Tuesday (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Why Bellarmine basketball matters now more than ever in Louisville

CRAWFORD | Why Bellarmine basketball matters now more than ever in Louisville

Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.

Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.

The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

The 16-year-old is now lifting weights and even swimming during therapy in Chicago.

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville is taking its battle against the opioid epidemic to court

The city plans to sue three major wholesale drug distributors, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson Corporation. The suit blames the companies for their quote "failure to monitor, report and halt suspicious shipments of opioids."

Cities across the country, including Louisville, have filed suit against drug companies.

Mayor Mike Moore says every time someone overdoses in Jeffersonville there is a cost, and he says that cost has increased exponentially, as the use of opioids has skyrocketed.

Moore says the city is trying to determine the exact cost to taxpayers.

"We're in the process of doing that right now. A typical phone call that comes in to 911, there are many factors that go into that. That is a police response, that is a fire response. We don't have that number right now."

The city says the number of overdose calls emergency crews respond to has tripled in the past three years.

An attorney hired by the city says they expect the lawsuit to filed in the next three weeks.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.