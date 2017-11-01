UPDATE: Shively Police say they've arrested driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say they've arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last week.

According to a press release, 55-year-old Judy A. Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in on Wednesday. Police say she was "cooperative and gave a statement."

Assistant Police Chief Josh Myers said they believe Lucas-Caldwell was driving the car that hit 34-year-old Rodrick Grinstead at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Garrs Lane on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses helped investigators pinpoint the vehicle involved in the crash, which investigators described as a late model Toyota Corolla or Nissan Sentra. The car was burgundy, but the driver's side door was gray.

Investigators believe the car had been stopped at the light on southbound on Dixie Highway at Crums Lane. It was behind a black car that swerved to miss the man crossing the roadway. But the burgundy car hit Grinstead and then got on to the Watterson Expressway.

Police say they found the vehicle Tuesday behind a house in the 4300 block of Bayberry Drive, near the intersection of Mercer Avenue and Dover Road.

Lucas-Caldwell has been arrested and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, tampering with physical evidence and failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance.

She was also served with an unrelated arrest warrant for theft out of Indiana.

