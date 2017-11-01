Veterans Day | City plans series of events honoring military and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Veterans Day | City plans series of events honoring military and vets for 2017 Week of Valor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville plans to honor veterans with its fourth annual Week of Valor. 

A series of 18 events are being planned to celebrate the contributions and sacrifices of active-duty military, veterans and their families.  

Mayor Greg Fischer and the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville are planning the Week of Valor running from November 4 to 18.  In a release, Fischer said “It’s our goal to make Louisville the most supportive and responsive community in the nation for our veterans.”

On Veterans Day, November 11, there will be a 100th Anniversary Tribute Display at  VFW Post 2921 on 7th Street Road. The post also hosts a Veterans Luncheon and a Veterans Dance and USO benefit. 

The annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11 will take place downtown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street between Third and  Sixth Streets. Military personnel and veterans, in groups or as individuals, are invited to participate. There is no cost.  To walk in the parade, contact louvetparade@gmail.com or 502-297-2143. More information can be found at Louisville Veterans Parade

A full schedule of events can be found at Week of Valor. 

The city is also introducing a free Week of Valor app available for the iPhone and Android

