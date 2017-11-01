Solar power farm dedicated in Clark County, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with East Kentucky Power celebrated the launch of a new 60-acre solar panel farm in Winchester, Kentucky Wednesday.

Cooperative Solar Farm One features more than 32,000 solar panels capable of producing up to 8.5 megawatts of electricity.

That's enough to power about a thousand homes.

Officials say this project has been in the works for several years, and they broke ground on it in May.

We're very excited about this," said Nick Comer, external affairs manager for East Kentucky Power. "We've been talking about this and planning and building for a while now. It's taken a while to get to this point, but we're very excited."

Members of the Kentucky Touchstone Energy Cooperatives can buy a license for one or more of the panels. The electricity generated from the solar panels can be used to offset the power produced in a home or business.

