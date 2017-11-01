Indianapolis Police conducting officer review after fatal shooti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indianapolis Police conducting officer review after fatal shooting of unarmed black motorist

Aaron Bailey (Image Courtesy: Fox59) Aaron Bailey (Image Courtesy: Fox59)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is conducting a review of its officers after the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

"If there are any policy violations, any discipline that occurs is my responsibility. That discipline can run the gamut and I'm prepared to make that decision based on the information that's given to me," said Chief Bryan Roach.

Authorities say Aaron Bailey was pulled over by officers on June 29, but suddenly drove off and later crashed.

The officers then approached Bailey's car and fired multiple rounds, hitting Bailey four times killing him.

Yesterday, the special prosecutor announced no charges would be filed against the officers involved.

Roach announced Wednesday morning the firearms board will be reviewing the case.

The officers involved reportedly told investigators they acted in self-defense, because they feared Bailey was reaching for a gun.

