Indiana couple says state threatened to take their daughter after they treated her with legal cannabis extract

Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter blamed the National Football League on Wednesday for the pizza company’s disappointing sales growth in the three-month period ended Sept. 24.

Police say both men were arrested after detectives searched one of the suspect's home.

Efforts are underway to improve Dixie Highway, what many consider to be the deadliest road in Louisville.

The AP college basketball pre-season Top 25 was released Wednesday. Rick Bozich of WDRB shared his ballot, which includes Kentucky and Louisville.

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

The 21-month-old girl now uses hemp extract oil under a U of L physician's care to treat her seizures.

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

By: Tanae Howard

(FOX 59) -- A southern Indiana couple claims Child Protective Services threatened to take away their daughter because they wanted to treat her seizures with a cannabis extract.

The treatment is perfectly legal in Indiana.

A mother and father from southern Indiana want to tell their story after they say DCS threatened to take away their daughter because they chose to treat her seizures with cannabidiol oil or CBD instead of what the doctors at Riley Hospital for Children prescribed.

Twenty-month-old Jaelah Jerger suffers from myoclonic seizures. Some days her parents say she experiences up to 40 seizures. Her parents eventually decided to use a legal cannabis extract to give Jaelah some relief. However, doctors at Riley prescribed a pharmaceutical the family didn't want to use.

"Our daughter was medically kidnapped by the state of Indiana by them forcing us to give her that medicine, Keppra. Otherwise, they were going to take her away from us. That is the direct term of medical kidnapping, period," said Jade Jerger, Jaelah's father.

The Jerger family says Jaelah saw a 95 percent reduction in seizures with the CBD oil. But when doctors at Riley found out she wasn't using the prescription, the family says the hospital alerted DCS, which then paid the family a visit and threatened to take Jaelah away after the hospital said the child was neglected and in danger.

Lelah Jerger, Jaelah's mother, called it "the worst week ever."

"It was terrifying just knowing that at any point in time, they could show up and take our daughter without being valid," she said. "I didn't find it valid and a lot of people in Indiana and across the world don't find it valid."

That's when the family's local state representative, Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, stepped in and called the governor's office and DCS on the family's behalf. Messmer says Riley overreacted and Indiana's new CBD oil law for children with epilepsy needs to be clarified to avoid this confusion for another family. House Bill 1148 allows the use of cannabidiol for treatment resistant epilepsy.

"For them to react with threats of taking the child and really putting that family through an excruciatingly, you know, stressful period for a week or two was heavy-handed and an overreaction and just not necessary," Messmer said.

Even though the DCS case was eventually dropped, the family says they don't want to see another family live through a similar situation.

"If you believe what you're doing is right, then make sure that you're doing it for the safety of that child and that's all we were ever doing -- making it safe for our daughter," Jerger said.

Riley says they can't comment on specific cases. The family is now having their daughter treated in Louisville. As for clarifying the law, Messmer says he hopes to address that in the next session.

