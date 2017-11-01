KFC thanks man who participated in '11 Herbs and Spices' social - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC thanks man who participated in '11 Herbs and Spices' social media stunt

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC steps up to the plate, and says thank you to one of the eleven herbs and spices who took part in the company's recent social media stunt that went viral.

The company slashed its Twitter followers from 35,000 down to just six "Herbs" and the Spice Girls, which represented the ingredients in its secret recipe.

WDRB recently tracked down one of the "Herbs," Herb Scribner in Salt Lake City.

Scribner shared a picture of a personalized trophy he received for playing along, and a letter thanking him for re-tweeting, commenting and liking throughout the wild ride.

The letter was signed 'Yours in chicken and social media, Colonel Harland Sanders."

And last but not least, Scribner also received 11 $11 gift cards.

KFC also created a plaque to commemorate the stunt which will go in the Louisville vault along with that secret recipe.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.