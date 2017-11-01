Churchill Downs releases renderings for $32 million project to i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs releases renderings for $32 million project to improve traffic flow

Photo courtesy @ChurchillDowns
Photo courtesy @ChurchillDowns
Photo courtesy @ChurchillDowns
Photo courtesy @ChurchillDowns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Fall Meet is already out of the gate at Churchill Downs, but the gallops of horses and echoes of the call to the post are being drowned out by the drones and beeps of construction. 

"It's been a constant over the last almost 20 years at Churchill Downs: the sound of construction equipment," said John Asher, Vice President of Racing Communication.

The track is dropping $32 million on parking and transportation. Renderings just released show what will be a major transformation.

"It's a project we've really wanted to do for a good while," Asher said.

It will include adding a highly efficient bus depot, a pedestrian plaza and a larger paddock entrance. About 100 parking spaces also will be added, but the project is more about improving the traffic flow. 

"It's just going to make your access and your trek through the track, whether on your vehicle or on foot, a much more pleasant experience," Asher said.

The first phase of the work, happening now, will be finished by the Spring Meet. But could it have an impact on two big days of racing at the beginning of May?

"We don't expect any problems for next year's Kentucky Derby day," Asher said.

The second phase will begin after the Run for the Roses and is expected to be finished by next year's Breeders' Cup in the fall.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

