Suspect charged with terrorism offenses in NYC attack

Police say both men were arrested after detectives searched one of the suspect's home.

Efforts are underway to improve Dixie Highway, what many consider to be the deadliest road in Louisville.

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

The 21-month-old girl now uses hemp extract oil under a U of L physician's care to treat her seizures.

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

(CNN) -- Sayfullo Saipov has been charged with federal terrorism offenses in connection with Tuesday's attack in Manhattan in which eight people were killed, according to a charging document from the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national who was living in New Jersey, is charged with providing material support to ISIS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Saipov rented a truck similar to the one used in the attack several times over the course of the last several weeks in order to be familiar with operating it, a law enforcement official tells CNN.

The FBI is seeking the public's assistance with information about an Uzbekistan national in connection with the attack, according to an FBI poster. The agency is looking for tips on Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32.

The suspect in New York's deadliest terror attack since 9/11 had planned the attack for weeks and carried out the killings "in the name of ISIS," John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said on Wednesday.

Authorities identified the suspect as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbekistan native who came to the US legally in 2010. Saipov allegedly drove a rented truck onto a well-trafficked bike path just blocks from the World Trade Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured as the driver carved a path of destruction through several blocks of Lower Manhattan. Saipov crashed the rented truck into a school bus, left the vehicle brandishing imitation firearms and was shot by police, officials said. He survived and was taken into custody, police said.

In carrying out the attack, Saipov relied on the playbook laid out by ISIS in recent years, officials said. Miller said that handwritten notes in Arabic found near the scene had both symbols and words, but the general message was that the Islamic State would endure forever.

"He appears to have followed almost exactly to a 'T' the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack," Miller said.

