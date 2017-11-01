Teachers rally outside Kentucky capitol protesting 'abhorrent' p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teachers rally outside Kentucky capitol protesting 'abhorrent' pension plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol on Wednesday, teachers showed up in full force to rally against a proposed pension plan.

"It's almost like it's a nightmare," Mary Beth Armstrong said. "We need to listen to the other people that have ideas instead of just saying, 'It's my way or the highway.'"

Signs spelled out tough words against a 401(k)-style plan, part of what Gov. Matt Bevin said will fix Kentucky's ailing pension system, fully funding state workers' pensions in 30 years.

"The pension is all we have," Josh Lowe said. "We don't have social security to back us up.

"I think it's criminal. It's abhorrent."

