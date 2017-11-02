Holidays at the Whistle Stop Restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The famous Whistle Stop Restaurant is in Historic Glendale, Kentucky, and is the place to go for southern comfort foods.

Owners Lynn and Mike Cummin show off some of their famous desserts, and talk about the holiday meals they offer and the holiday parties people can host at the restaurant.

WDRB viewers are being offered a half-priced Be Our Guest deal on Thursday, November 2, 2017. At 9 a.m., a limited number of $50 gift certificates go on sale for just $25! But they always sell out quick. For your chance to buy a ticket, CLICK HERE.

The Whistle Stop Restaurant still cooks in southern tradition with recipes handed down through the years. The Whistle Stop offers great Southern style food and made from scratch desserts. Southern Living magazine has written about the desserts and named their coconut meringue pie the best in Kentucky.

They are family owned and family friendly so bring your whole family! Spend the day and walk the many shops in Glendale. 50 miles south of Louisville, Exit 86 off of 65 south, open Tuesday through Saturday.

The Whistle Stop

216 E. Main St. P.O. Box 158

Glendale, KY 42740

270-369-8586

http://whistlestopky.com

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.