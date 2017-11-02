Hoffman apologizes for alleged harassment incident in 1985 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hoffman apologizes for alleged harassment incident in 1985

NEW YORK (AP) -- Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985, saying "it is not reflective of who I am."

Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the now 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie "Death of a Salesman" and "talked about sex to me and in front of me." She was left in tears, she wrote in a Wednesday column in The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winner replied in a statement: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

Hoffman is the latest Hollywood name linked to a deluge of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

