Hoffman apologizes for alleged harassment incident in 1985

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.More >>
The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.More >>
The 21-month-old girl now uses hemp extract oil under a U of L physician's care to treat her seizures.More >>
The 21-month-old girl now uses hemp extract oil under a U of L physician's care to treat her seizures.More >>
They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."More >>
They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."More >>
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.More >>
Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.More >>
Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.More >>
Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.More >>
According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.More >>
According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.More >>
Bellarmine struggled with Cincinnati's athleticism and depth in an exhibition loss Wednesday in Freedom Hall.More >>
Bellarmine struggled with Cincinnati's athleticism and depth in an exhibition loss Wednesday in Freedom Hall.More >>
Metro Council has agreed on an order that allows Dan Johnson to stay on council, but there are a few stipulations.More >>
Metro Council has agreed on an order that allows Dan Johnson to stay on council, but there are a few stipulations.More >>