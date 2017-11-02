Louisville man arrested on child porn charges after tip from Interpol

Shaun Dickson during a court appearance in Louisville on Nov. 2, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a tip from an international law enforcement agency that he was trading sexually explicit images with a minor.

According to an arrest report, 22-year-old Shaun Dickson was booked into into Metro Corrections around 1 o'clock Thursday afternoon. His arrest came after a 3-month investigation headed up by Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit.

Officials say the investigation began when Homeland Security received information from Interpol (International Crime Police Organization) that Dickson was trading sexually explicit images with a minor in Athens, Greece.

Investigators say Dickson had allegedly been using Skype to exchange the images portraying "underage children engaged in sex acts."

The arrest report states that Dickson had "dozens of images and videos in his possession" when he was arrested.

Dickson is charged with three counts of possession of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor, and one count of distribution of matter depicting a sexual performance by a minor.

He pleaded not guilty in arraignment court Thursday and was released on home incarceration.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.