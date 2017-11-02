LMPD asking for help finding man wanted for robbing Outer Loop S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asking for help finding man wanted for robbing Outer Loop Speedway

Posted: Updated:
Police say a man robbed the Speedway on the Outer Loop on Oct. 4, then left in this stolen Ford Taurus. Police say a man robbed the Speedway on the Outer Loop on Oct. 4, then left in this stolen Ford Taurus.
Surveillance photo taken Oct. 4 of robbery suspect from the Speedway at 4900 Outer Loop. Surveillance photo taken Oct. 4 of robbery suspect from the Speedway at 4900 Outer Loop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for robbing a Speedway on the Outer Loop. 

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, it happened Oct. 4 at the Speedway in the 4900 block of Outer Loop. That's where police say the suspect threatened to shoot the cashier and demanded money.

Police say he never showed a weapon, but motioned that he had one in his pants. 

After demanding cash from the register, police say the suspect left in a stolen red Ford Taurus with license plate #998-VSB.

If you recognize the suspect or think you may know where he can be found, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.