LMPD asking for help finding man wanted for robbing Outer Loop Speedway

Surveillance photo taken Oct. 4 of robbery suspect from the Speedway at 4900 Outer Loop.

Police say a man robbed the Speedway on the Outer Loop on Oct. 4, then left in this stolen Ford Taurus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for robbing a Speedway on the Outer Loop.

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, it happened Oct. 4 at the Speedway in the 4900 block of Outer Loop. That's where police say the suspect threatened to shoot the cashier and demanded money.

Police say he never showed a weapon, but motioned that he had one in his pants.

After demanding cash from the register, police say the suspect left in a stolen red Ford Taurus with license plate #998-VSB.

If you recognize the suspect or think you may know where he can be found, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.