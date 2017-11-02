POLICE: Louisville man received more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine in the mail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who received more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in two delivery packages.

According to an arrest report, it happened on Wednesday afternoon at a home in the 3400 block of Fern Lea Road, just south of Farnsley Road.

Police say representatives of Narcotics Airport Interdiction were conducting an investigation involving a "controlled delivery" of a package containing approximately four pounds of methamphetamine to that location. Investigators knew the package contained methamphetamine and wanted to see who would receive it.

Police say as they were watching the home, a second package was delivered, similar to the first one.

According to the arrest report, 35-year-old Robert G. Thomas received the two packages at the home, placed them in his vehicle and pulled away to leave.

At that point, police say they conducted a traffic stop and executed a search warrant on the vehicle, based on the fact that they knew a package containing four pounds of meth was inside. When they searched the second package, they allegedly found that it also contained approximately four pounds of methamphetamine.

In total, police say Thomas received packages containing more than eight pounds of meth.

He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. Thomas is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

