Former Bardstown Mayor pleads not guilty to perjury, official mi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Bardstown Mayor pleads not guilty to perjury, official misconduct

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty has pleaded not guilty to perjury and official misconduct charges.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Bardstown City Council that revealed Royalty abused his power and violated privacy laws in an attempt to ruin the reputation of councilwoman Keshia Copeland before last year's election.

City Council voted unanimously to remove him from office in April.

Royalty's attorney, Jason Floyd, says he will ask for a change of venue saying he doesn't believe Royalty can get a fair trial in Bardstown.

A trial date was set for April 23 on charges related to Royalty's time in office. He remains free on $5,000 bond.

