South Fourth Street celebrates those who have passed with "Day of the Dead"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 5th Annual El Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead Celebration on South Fourth Street happens Friday, November 3 from Noon to 10 p.m. near East Chestnut Street.

The annual Day of the Dead celebration will take place in conjunction with the Republic Bank First Friday Hop.

The 4,000-year-old holiday, most popularly observed by Mexico and Latin America, offers an opportunity to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed on with music, art, altars, gifts, and celebration. In Mexico, the annual celebration lasts for several days and usually takes place between October 31 and November 2.

The family-friendly event in Louisville includes traditional style calavera (sugar skull) face painting, sugar candy art making, coloring and tissue flower construction stations. A public altar will be available for anyone to place objects, photos, art, or candles for their deceased loved ones from noon until 9:00 p.m. A photographer will be on hand to help create gifts and tributes for departed loved ones at the public altar.

Party goers are encouraged to dress in costumes, especially as Frida Kahlo, or their favorite "calavera" (skeleton). Free entertainment includes Caminos Flamenco Dancers, Children and Folkloric dancers, Appalatin, Salsa Rhythms Band, Los Alegres Mariachi Band and fire performer Chad Balster.

The South Fourth Retail district includes Art Eatables, Crafts(s) Gallery and Mercantile, Gifthorse, Block Party Handmade Boutique, Regalo, Cellar Door Chocolates, Big City Styles, and The Mysterious Rack.

Click here for the complete lineup of entertainment.

