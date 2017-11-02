Police say Victoria's Secret was target of choice for serial thief in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.

According to an arrest report, 24-year-old Jalen Sanders stole merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store at the Jefferson Mall on at least four different occasions. Officers describe his behavior as "an ongoing pattern of retail theft," and say he took a total of $2,482 during four of his theft sprees.

Police say that in each case, he would remove merchandise and walk out the door without paying for it.

According to the arrest report, his actions were captured on surveillance video, and employees were eventually able to identify him based on his physical description, as well as the fact that he wore "the same distinct black jacket [with a] tiger face on the back."

Police say when confronted about his alleged crimes, he claimed to have stolen merchandise from the store on five or six different occasions. He said he would sell the stolen merchandise for profit.

Sanders was arrested and charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking.

