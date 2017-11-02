West Virginia mom reports finding heroin in 3-year-old's Halloween candy

Metro Council has agreed on an order that allows Dan Johnson to stay on council, but there are a few stipulations.

Bellarmine struggled with Cincinnati's athleticism and depth in an exhibition loss Wednesday in Freedom Hall.

CRAWFORD | Bellarmine saves its best for last, but Cincinnati cruises 89-61

According to police, the pictures were found by underage female students.

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.

CRAWFORD | Cincinnati's Cronin: Pitino is 'the Terminator,' is hurting but will be OK

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

The 21-month-old girl now uses hemp extract oil under a U of L physician's care to treat her seizures.

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/FOX NEWS) -- A mother in West Virginia called police after finding heroin mixed with her 3-year-old's candy.

According to an article on Fox News that quotes WOAY-TV, Stacey Norris found the heroin in her daughter's Halloween candy after they returned from trick-or-treating. Norris says called the Oak Hill Police Department to investigate, and they confirmed her suspicions.

“Honestly, at first I just thought it was a joke somebody was playing and then when the 911 center called back and told me what it was my heart kind of dropped,” Norris told the news outlet.

"What if she had gotten hold of it or what if I didn’t check it or I did let her eat a piece on the way home, what if it had been that piece. All kinds of stuff goes through your head."

Norris said the drugs were in a glove that had a dark substance wrapped inside.

After hearing about the incident, Laura Kirk says she will be keeping a closer eye on her children.

"I will probably lean more towards the trick or treat events and then just see grandma and the houses we know here," said Laura Kirk.

Oak Hill police say they have not ruled out any suspects at this time.

