West Virginia mom reports finding heroin in 3-year-old's Halloween candy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/FOX NEWS) -- A mother in West Virginia called police after finding heroin mixed with her 3-year-old's candy.

According to an article on Fox News that quotes WOAY-TV, Stacey Norris found the heroin in her daughter's Halloween candy after they returned from trick-or-treating. Norris says called the Oak Hill Police Department to investigate, and they confirmed her suspicions. 

“Honestly, at first I just thought it was a joke somebody was playing and then when the 911 center called back and told me what it was my heart kind of dropped,” Norris told the news outlet.

"What if she had gotten hold of it or what if I didn’t check it or I did let her eat a piece on the way home, what if it had been that piece. All kinds of stuff goes through your head."

Norris said the drugs were in a glove that had a dark substance wrapped inside. 

After hearing about the incident, Laura Kirk says she will be keeping a closer eye on her children. 

"I will probably lean more towards the trick or treat events and then just see grandma and the houses we know here," said Laura Kirk. 

Oak Hill police say they have not ruled out any suspects at this time.

