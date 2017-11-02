IMAGES: Louisville Slugger creates commemorative Houston Astros 2017 World Series Championship bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is helping the Houston Astros celebrate their first Word Series Championship by creating a series of commemorative baseball bats.

According to a news release, the manufacturer is creating 2,017 sequentially numbered, limited-edition, full-size Louisville Slugger bats to mark the Astros' win.

The bats will be sold for $149.95 apiece while supplies last.

To purchase a bat while supplies last, CLICK HERE.

"The limited-edition Louisville Slugger Astros bat is a 34-inch, full-size souvenir bat," the news release states. "This two-color maple bat features the World Series Champions logo, the World Series Trophy logo and series game-by-game breakdown."

In addition to the limited-edition bats, Louisville Slugger will also offer other commemorative options at a variety of prices.

To see the various options, CLICK HERE.

