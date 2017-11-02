VETERANS DAY 2017: Free offers, discounts for service members

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

James Allen Eadens was arrested last week and charged with drug possession.

Bellarmine played Louisville close for 30 minutes before fading late in Tuesday night's exhibition in the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Metro Police said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in the Highlands was also shot.

Man shot and killed in Highlands was Humana employee who'd just returned from honeymoon

One person was found dead Tuesday night in southwestern Jefferson County.

Heated outbursts caused several people to be removed from Tuesday night's JCPS board meeting.

Outbursts erupt in JCPS board meeting over effectiveness of school resource officers

The insensitive comments made by Jerry Mayes, and the plan JCPS has to review the allegations.

The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Tuesday night is charged with driving under the influence.

Driver charged after semi overturns, catches fire on I-65S in Hospital Curve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In honor of Veterans Day, several local businesses are offering special deals to veterans.

Veterans or active duty personnel must present valid military ID or proof of service to receive the complimentary offers.

Note: Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain's Veterans Day programs. Contact your nearest establishment to make sure ti is participating. If you're a local business and don't see your offer, email webteam@wdrb.com.

Here's a list of deals in Louisville and surrounding areas:

Applebee’s -- Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu, on November 11.

Bob Evans -- Veterans and active military personnel receive a meal from a select menu on November 11.

Bonefish Grill -- Free Bang Bang Shrimp featuring crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce on November 11. Offer valid at all locations.

Bubba’s 33 -- Free lunch and beverage from one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or 12-inch pepperoni pizza plus beverage. Offer good from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 11.

Buckhead Mountain Grill -- Free meal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to all veterans and active duty military on November 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings: -- Complimentary order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries on November 11. At participating locations only.

Butchertown Grocery -- Veterans and active duty military receive 20 percent off with proof of service on November 11.

California Pizza Kitchen – Veterans and active military receive a complimentary entree from a special menu on November 11.

Carrabba's -- Free appetizer on November 11.

Chipotle -- Buy-one/get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos on November 7 from 5 p.m. to close. Offer valid for all U.S. military (active-duty, Guard/Reserve, and retired military), military spouses with ID, and veterans. For in-restaurant orders only.

Chili’s -- Veterans and active military service members get a free meal from a limited menu on November 11.

Churchill Downs -- All active and former military members will receive free admission to the track on November 11.

Cici's Pizza - Present military ID to receive one buffet on November 11.

Cracker Barrel -- Veterans get a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert during lunch and dinner on November 11.

Denny’s -- Active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 10, from 5 a.m. to noon at participating locations. Please call ahead.

Dunkin' Donuts -- Dunkin' Donuts is giving away one free donut to active duty military and veterans on November 11. Must present military ID. Call your local store to confirm participation.

Famous Dave's -- All former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat combo on November 11.



Fazoli's -- Veterans will receive one free order of spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara on November 11. Call ahead to confirm your location is participating.

Golden Corral -- Golden Corral will be giving out Veterans Day free meals and a beverage to any person who has served in the U.S. military or is on current or active duty on November 11. This includes retirees, veterans, National Guard or Reserves.

Hooters -- Hooters if offering veterans and current servicemen and women a free meal from a select Veterans Day menu on November 11. Military ID or proof of service required. Check your location to make sure it's participating.

Huddle House -- Free order of Sweet Cakes to all active military members and veterans on November 11. Must present military ID or proof of service.

IHOP is offering a free stack of Red, White, & Blue Pancakes to all veterans and active duty military from 7 AM to 7 PM on November 11. Korrect Optical -- In honor of Veterans Day, Korrect Optical is offering 50% off complete purchases to veterans and their immediate family with a valid military identification. Appointments must be scheduled at the Dupont or Dixie locations. Valid from November 4 -11.

Kingfish -- Veterans and active duty personnel receive 20 percent off on November 11. A 10 percent discount for veterans is in effect all year.

Little Caesars -- Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 11.

Logans Roadhouse -- Veterans and active duty personnel receive one free meal on November 11.

Louisville Zoo -- Veteran and active military members and their children will receive free admission to the zoo on November 11. Proof of service required.

Main Event -- All military personnel receive a complimentary $10 FUNcard that can be used on all Main Event games, and can choose one free entrée from the special Veterans Day menu on November 11.

Mike’s Carwash -- FREE Basic car washes for all veterans and active military personnel at all 22 locations. Option to upgrade to Ultimate Wash for $5 with proceeds donated to Ride 2 Recovery’s Project Hero on November 11.

Newport Aquarium -- All active and former military members receive free admission through November 12 as part of Veterans Week. Spouses of military members are eligible for a $3 discount. Children of military members can receive a $2 discount.

O'Charley's is offering all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their $9.99er menu on November 11. Military personnel will need to present their military ID.

Olive Garden -- Veterans and active duty service members get a free entree on November 11.

Outback Steakhouse -- Free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage on November 11. Outback also is offering active and former service members 15% off their meals and their families' November 12 through December 31.

Red Lobster -- Free appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID on November 11.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews -- Veterans and active duty military receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants nationwide on November 11.

Shoney’s -- Free All You Care To Eat, freshly-prepared Breakfast Bar for veterans and active duty service members. Dine-in only, from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on November 11. Proof of Service required.

Texas Roadhouse -- Free meal from lunch menu on November 11. Proof of service or military ID required. Dine-in only.

T.G.I.-Fridays -- TGI Fridays will be having free lunch for all veterans and active-duty military on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Valid ID or proof of service required. Dine-in only at participating locations.

White Castle -- Free breakfast combo or castle combo meal for veterans and active servicemen and women on November 11.

