Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run crash in Shively appears before judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after a deadly hit-and-run in Shively, a woman has admitted to police that she was behind the wheel.

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Garrs Lane last Thursday. In court on Thursday morning, a judge said this isn't the only crime the driver was wanted for. She is also facing a charge out of Indiana.

"Given the fact that she is a fugitive in Indiana and she fled this scene, we believe that she is both a flight risk and a continued danger to the community," the judge said.

Judy Lucas-Caldwell, age 55, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to charges including leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid, tampering with physical evidence and driving without insurance.

A judge also said she was wanted on an unrelated arrest-warrant for theft in Clark County.

On Monday, Shively Police released a description of the vehicle involved in last Thursday's deadly hit-and-run. Investigators say surveillance video from nearby businesses helped them pinpoint the vehicle. Then, on Wednesday, Lucas-Caldwell turned herself in as the person who hit and killed 34-year-old Rodrick Grinstead as he crossed Dixie Highway.

His friends and co-workers say they are relieved the suspect decided to come forward.

"What's in the washer will come out in rinse," said Emmett Morris, Grinstead's former boss. "So we got closure, and the higher power came through for me."

"She turned herself in, and it's closure for us, and we can sleep at night," said Roslyn Peoples, Grinstead's former coworker. "I couldn't sleep."

A judge said Lucas-Caldwell also has another unrelated case from Kentucky. That one is a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On Thursday morning, the judge agreed she is a flight risk and raised her bond to $50,000. She waived extradition and will finish all Jefferson County cases before being tried on charges out of Indiana.

