Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run crash in Shively appears before judge

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.More >>
The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.More >>
The investigation began after a man was found murdered in Caneyville.More >>
The investigation began after a man was found murdered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they are looking for two men after a body was discovered in Caneyville.More >>
Judy Lucas-Caldwell, age 55, pleaded not guilty to charges including leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid, tampering with physical evidence and driving without insurance.More >>
Judy Lucas-Caldwell, age 55, pleaded not guilty to charges including leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid, tampering with physical evidence and driving without insurance.More >>
A Louisville man is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a tip from an international law enforcement agency that he was trading sexually explicit images with a minor.More >>
A Louisville man is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a tip from an international law enforcement agency that he was trading sexually explicit images with a minor.More >>
Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.More >>
Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.More >>
Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for robbing a Speedway on the Outer Loop.More >>
Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for robbing a Speedway on the Outer Loop.More >>