Man facing murder charges in crash that killed family of 5 in no - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man facing murder charges in crash that killed family of 5 in northern Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (AP) -- Prosecutors in northern Kentucky have announced murder charges against a man blamed for a head-on traffic crash that killed five members of a family.

Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said Thursday that 57-year-old Daniel Greis of Independence is facing five murder counts stemming from the crash on October 26.

An arrest warrant says Greis admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana before the crash.

Sanders said police investigators determined Greis was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when he plowed into the vehicle carrying the victims.

Killed were Rodney Pollitt Jr., Samantha Malohn and their three children -- Cailie Pollitt, Brenden Pollitt and Hailieann Pollitt.

Charges were announced shortly before the victims' funeral.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.