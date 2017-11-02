VIDEO | JCPS interim superintendent calls for 2 separate reviews - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | JCPS interim superintendent calls for 2 separate reviews after student tased at Jeffersontown High School

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stating that he was "very concerned," JCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio called for two separate reviews of an incident Wednesday in which a student was tased by a police officer at Jeffersontown High School.

It started with a fight between students in the school cafeteria around 1 p.m. Nov. 1, according to JCPS spokesman Daniel Kemp.

A school resource officer tried to break up the fight, but ended up being attacked according to police and school officials.

Rajae Tinker, who was fighting with another student over headphones, was arrested, along with his brother, Roghae Tinker, who confronted the school resource officer after his brother was arrested.

Roghae was tased, and said he thinks the the officer overreacted.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Ken Hatmaker says an officer was "sucker-punched," adding that video clearly shows his officers being attacked and "outnumbered."

In his first comments since the incident, Pollio called for two separate reviews of the events surrounding the scuffle. He said the first review would focus on JCPS personnel and whether the incident, "could have been prevented or handled differently."

He said the second review would be handled by Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard and would consist of, "a comprehensive safety and climate audit of the school."

"Obviously when I took over this job...ever since this time, I have talked a lot about climate and culture," Pollio said. "Clearly what we saw on video ... yesterday did not indicate a healthy, safe and healthy academic learning environment."

"It is imperative to me that we have a sense of belonging for all of our students..." he added. "Obviously we know that we have a lot of work to do at Jeffersontown High School."

He said a student support team was on-hand at the school Thursday, as were representatives from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.

Pollio admitted that at this point, he has only seen two cell phone videos taken of the fight by students.

"I was shocked to see the video," he said.

[CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO]

He said the two reviews are necessary so that school administrators could get the "full picture" of what happened.

He said he would be sending home a letter to parents of Jeffersontown High School students Thursday explaining his plans.

"When I took this position four months ago, one of the things I said was I want to do things differently," Pollio said, adding that, "We will take the necessary action that needs to take place."

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Previous:

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.