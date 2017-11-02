Madison corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A corrections officer in Madison, Indiana has been arrested on several charges, including sexual misconduct.

The arrest came after an investigation by the Madison Correction Facility's Investigation and Intelligence Office following allegations that Sgt. Jacob Wise had a sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to a news release, Wise was arrested Nov. 1 on charges of trafficking, official misconduct, and sexual misconduct.

Wise has also been suspended pending termination proceedings.

"The Indiana Department of Correction is committed to zero tolerance for all forms of sexual activity and will pursue prosecution in all cases to the fullest extent of the law," said the jail's warden Jan Davis.

