Section of Palatka Road near Iroquois Park to close for 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of a busy road near Doss High School and Iroquois Park will be closed for about two weeks while crews from Louisville Water install new equipment. 

Officials with Louisville Water say Palatka Road between Manslick Road and St. Andrews Church Road will be shut down from Monday, Nov. 6 through Monday, Nov. 20. 

Crews will be working near the intersections of Palatka Road, Iroquois Park Road, and Cardinal Hill Road to installation of a new section of a transmission main and a new valve. 

Officials say this is a critical repair for one of the major supply lines to the Cardinal Hill Reservoir.

The road will be shut down again after the first of the year when Phase 2 of the project begins. Officials say that closure will start around Jan. 15 and continue through Feb. 12.

Customers will not lose water service during the project.

