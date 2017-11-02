LACETT | Louisville City ready for Eastern Conference Finals Rematch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City head coach James O’Connor doesn’t exactly remember what he told his team after they lost in last year’s Eastern Conference final but he definitely remembers the feeling.

“It was sickening,” O’Connor said Thursday morning. “We had chances to win the game. To lose on penalty kicks was painful.”

It’s a feeling that’s driven the team back to this point.

And so this Saturday, Louisville will have a chance at Redemption as they take on the New York Red Bulls II again, the same team that ended their season in the exact same round last year.

“It’s going to be nice to play against them because the guys will be fired up to get their revenge,” Mark-Anthony Kaye said.

Louisville knows its not going to easy Saturday. But they also know they’ll have the home field edge and that’s something they did not have last year.

“We can win in our house," Kaye said. "There is a different vibe. All the guys are going to relish the opportunity."

Emotions are high. The stakes are even higher. If Louisville wins, they’ll host the championship round for the first time ever but coach knows now is not the time to look ahead.

“Our focus is on New York and trying to make sure we’ll be ready to go Saturday,” O’Connor said.

Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

