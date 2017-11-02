Future LMPD officers trained to handle interactions with people who have mental illness

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

The charges were announced against 57-year-old Daniel Greis just before the victims' funeral.

Police say two deliveries accepted by this man were just plain illegal.

POLICE: Louisville man received more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine in the mail

Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.

Police say Victoria's Secret was target of choice for serial thief in Louisville

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.

CRAWFORD | Cincinnati's Cronin: Pitino is 'the Terminator,' is hurting but will be OK

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

The 21-month-old girl now uses hemp extract oil under a U of L physician's care to treat her seizures.

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

Since 2003, all LMPD recruits have been required to undergo special training to deal with mentally ill subjects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Often times, police officers find themselves interacting with people suffering from mental illness. That’s why Louisville Metro Police recruits take Crisis Intervention Training classes before they get handed their badges.

About two dozen LMPD recruits spent Thursday at The Brook Hospital learning the skills to handle real-life issues dealing with mental illness.

After learning about various mental health disorders throughout the week, the next step was to put that knowledge to the test with real life scenarios.

The scenes range from a person wanting to commit suicide by jumping off a bridge to a bipolar woman having a manic episode at a grocery store.

"It's actually real life. It’s important to show that, hey, this person needs help,” said CIT instructor Sgt. Pam Oberhausen. “I need to make sure that I show patience, I give them space if they're venting or they need to vent, because I don't know what the process is that’s going on with them right now, and I need to find that out."

The exercises are the closest thing to real-life situations. In fact, all of the training scenarios involve situations that have happened to officers in the past.

“If you make them as realistic as possible, you're going to get the best training value as possible out of them,” Oberhausen said.

While the exercises are non-physical, the training helps prepare officers for violent situations where they may have to use force.

"Even though I'm having to take someone into custody, I may have to take them to the ground with a maneuver, or I may have to put handcuffs on them. It doesn't mean I have to diminish the fact they're still mentally ill," said CIT instructor Sgt. Tim Stokes.

CIT instructors add mental illness is never an excuse, especially when another life is threatened.

"This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card," Oberhausen said. "You don't get to victimize people either and then expect to throw up a mental illness card and say, 'Hey I'm mentally ill.'"

But the goal of the training is to always learn how to help the person in crisis.

"We want to make sure that if you need help, we're going to get you help," Oberhausen said. "That's the bottom line."

Since 2003, all LMPD recruits have to go through CIT classes in order to become officers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.