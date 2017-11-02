Police arrest a suspect in an armed robbery of a downtown clothi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest a suspect in an armed robbery of a downtown clothing store

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery downtown. 

20-year-old Roggerick Miller is charged with robbery 1st degree for allegedly robbing the Soul Train Clothing Store on West Chestnut.  

Police released surveillance photos from an armed robbery on September 18 asking for help identifying the suspect. Tips from the public are credited for helping the Robbery Unit track down Miller. 

At the time, police said the suspect selected several items in the store, went up to the counter, showed the gun and demanded money, before he ran out.

Miller was arrested Tuesday.  He is being held on a $25,000 bond. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.