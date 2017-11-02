Planned Parenthood building in southern Indiana vandalized - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Planned Parenthood building in southern Indiana vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for witnesses, after a Planned Parenthood office was vandalized.

Fox 59 reports that employees at the building in Columbus, Indiana found the sign out front splattered with red paint Tuesday morning. 

People who work at nearby businesses say it's concerning and makes it uncomfortable for them to come to work. Many also say they hope the situation won't escalate.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood points out that abortions aren't even provided at that facility. 

If you know anything about this vandalism, call Columbus Police.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

