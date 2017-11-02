POV | Not bridging the gap

Last week, WDRB reporter Marcus Green detailed how RiverLink -- which oversees the tolling of the new Ohio River bridges -- had sent out over 5,000 late notices to drivers, informing them they'd be fined $5 for their tardiness in paying their bills.

The only problem was, none of these drivers had been sent any PREVIOUS bills.

You'll also recall last January RiverLink ran out of transponders and took the better part of two months to secure more. And I still hear from people who cross the bridges daily, yet have never seen a bill.

So when I read Green's story this past Sunday about how the Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board -- established to provide "long-term oversight and management responsibility" of the bridges project -- has held NO meetings whatsoever since the bridges opened last year, I was more than puzzled.

The position of Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet is that state employees "handle the day-to-day administration of the tolling system, allowing the Joint Board to meet as business needs demand." But if THESE "business needs" don't demand their attention, what would?

The top boards of even the smoothest running corporations in the world meet at least once a year, if only to stay current. But these guys can't?

If the members of this do-nothing board don't want to meet and oversee the operations they're responsible for, fine. But why are they on it in the first place? We deserve an answer.

I'm Bill Lamb and that's my Point of View.

