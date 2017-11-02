Kentucky Kingdom adds 4 new attractions for 2018 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom plans two new rides and two new attractions next season.

In a release, the park announced a new thrill ride called Scream Xtreme and a new family ride called Rock 'n Roller.

Two new films are being added to the 5D Cinema. The first look at the "Happy Family, The Ride" film is of an animated family complete with a Frankenstein. The second film is "Journey 2: Mysterious Island," which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Kentucky Kingdom also plans to do extensive track work on the park's classic wooden coaster, "Thunder Run." Other upgrades for the park include new cabanas near the giant wave pool, more shade structures and new seating throughout the park.

President and CEO Ed Hart said in a release that the park had a record 2017 season drawing more than 9,000 visitors a day during the summer peak. More than 30 percent of those guests came from surrounding states.

Hart said when he and his partners, Ed Glasscock, Bruce Lunsford, and the Al J. Schneider Company, reopened the park in 2014 it had a total of 27 theme and water park rides. After an investment of $70 million, the park now has 70 rides and attractions.

Season passes for 2018 go on sale on the Kentucky Kingdom website on Friday, Nov. 3 for $69.95. Season passes include unlimited admission, free parking, $1 soft drinks and discounted food and merchandise. Free tubes for the water park and free sunscreen are offered to all Kentucky Kingdom guests. Additional discounts are included in the early bird season passes. Details can be found on the park website.

