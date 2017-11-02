Couple charged with stealing money from Jeffersonville cemetery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Couple charged with stealing money from Jeffersonville cemetery

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A couple is charged with stealing money from Eastern Cemetery in Jeffersonville.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed charges Thursday against Ashley Cambron and Ronald Fischer, also known as "Todd Fischer." 

Fischer used to be the President of the Eastern Cemetery Association, and Cambron was his assistant. They're accused of taking about $22,000 from the association and using it for personal expenses, including utility bills, home improvements and online investments.

Investigators said Fischer also sold cemetery plots that didn't exist.

The cemetery board discovered a large amount of money was missing from May to December of 2016.

"This money was meant for the upkeep of that cemetery, maintenance of that cemetery ... and when that money is stolen, many times that financial burden falls back on the innocent parties who have loved ones buried at that cemetery," Mull said.

The couple, believed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, might be in Georgia. Once they are found and arrested, they'll be extradited back to southern Indiana for prosecution.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.