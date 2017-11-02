Metro Councilman Dan Johnson says 'I guess I did something wrong - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Councilman Dan Johnson says 'I guess I did something wrong, but I didn't do it'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Embattled Metro Councilman Dan Johnson has a clear understanding of the new stipulations connected to keeping his job.

But his explanation of what happened isn't quite as clear.

"I still say I did nothing wrong, but actually some of those incidents happened just like they said they did," Johnson said Thursday. "So if that's the case. I guess I did something wrong.

"But I didn't do it." 

This week, Johnson was brought before a Metro Council court and faced a removal hearing after being accused of groping Councilwoman Jessica Green and exposing his rear-end to legislative staffer.

Johnson: "The truth of the matter is, it was all an accident."

Q:  So grabbing Jessica Green's backside..."...

Johnson: "...was an accident.

Q: "Pulling your pants down in front of the lady..."

Johnson: "I didn't pull them down. They fell down."

And that out-of-town trip on which Johnson is accused of being inappropriate with a chamber of commerce employee? 

"I don't remember what was said there," he said. "They were feeding us a lot of beer at the time, and I just can't remember what happened."

Despite three allegations and an apology, Johnson's fellow council members voted to keep him on board Wednesday, mainly because they said the fight would be long and expensive, and he'd have no restrictions while the battle waged on.

Johnson said, however, the new stipulations that will govern his time at city hall won't change anything.

"My job has never been about going there," he said. "My job is about what I can do at committee meetings and at work, at council meetings and going to see constituents when there are issues."

But some of those constituents aren't happy with the new deal.

"I was shocked that he was allowed to keep his seat," said David Marshall, who lives in Johnson's district. "I don't feel like I am being fully represented now. I feel like I am being partly represented, and that's not the way it should be."

Johnson has agreed not to run for re-election but said that may not be the end of his political career.

"I might run for another office some day," he said. "I don't know what I am going to do right now."

