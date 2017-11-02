Suspect in custody after 1 man dies in double shooting in Radcli - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in custody after 1 man dies in double shooting in Radcliff

Posted: Updated:

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot Thursday night in Radcliff, and police have arrested the man they believe is responsible.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross said Timothy Hargroves Jr., 36, knocked on the door of an apartment at 672 Knox Boulevard and immediately shot the victims.

One victim was flown to University Hospital in Louisville where he later died. The other, a woman was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. Her condition is unknown.

Police said it appears to be the result of a domestic situation. Officers said Hargroves is the father of the female victim's child. She was able to identify him as the suspect.

"This is a not a random victim shooting," Cross said. "The suspected targeted the victims because he knows who they are. So I don't want the public to feel like that someone is out here shooting at random."

Hargroves was arrested around 11 p.m., a few hours after the shooting took place.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.