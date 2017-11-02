Jeffersonville holds public meeting to field ideas on changes to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville holds public meeting to field ideas on changes to 10th Street

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- City leaders held a public meeting Thursday night where people gave their thoughts on what should be added and changed on 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

The changes would be made between I-65 and the I-265 interchange. City leaders met with landowners, business leaders and community organizations to get some input on what people would like to see changed and added.

"I would like to see the vacancies filled. I would like to see more green spaces and biking routes and beautifications and parks, beautification along 10th Street, as far as the medians," said Ruth Wilson, who lives nearby.

 The city is working with a consulting firm for a study that should take between eight and ten months.

