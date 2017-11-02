Construction wrapping up on new $23 million Oldham County Detention Center

Police say wasn't a real officer -- and he seemed confused when he leaned that the man driving the unmarked car he pulled over really was.

The charges were announced against 57-year-old Daniel Greis just before the victims' funeral.

Man facing murder charges in crash that killed family of 5 in northern Kentucky

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin, a former assistant at Louisville, has kept in contact with former Louisville coach Rick Pitino since the Hall of Famer was fired from his position last month.

CRAWFORD | Cincinnati's Cronin: Pitino is 'the Terminator,' is hurting but will be OK

Police say two deliveries accepted by this man were just plain illegal.

POLICE: Louisville man received more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine in the mail

Police say a retail store that specializes in women's lingerie was the target of choice for a serial thief.

Police say Victoria's Secret was target of choice for serial thief in Louisville

They allegedly told the deputy that, "because the baby was so quiet, they forgot he was back there."

AUTHORITIES: Couple found in vehicle with pot claimed they 'forgot' 6-month-old was in back seat

The 21-month-old girl now uses hemp extract oil under a U of L physician's care to treat her seizures.

Southern Indiana girl getting treatment in Louisville after 'medical kidnapping' by Indianapolis hospital

The Chief of Jeffersontown Police says his officers were quickly outnumbered, and one was "cold-cocked" in the head.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new $23 million Oldham County Detention Center.

Construction began 17 months ago on the building, which is more than double the size of the old 115-bed jail. The facility will be able to hold 332 inmates.

Jailer Mike Simpson said the additional space is needed and the current jail is nearly 30 years old.

The layout allows for more wings to be added in the future.

“This building was designed to handle 500 beds,” Simpson said. “Our kitchen, our laundry, are already in place for 500.”

The detention center has a dedicated detox area, a video visitation system and enhanced security. A modern floor plan will make it easier for guards to keep watch by giving better lines of sight across the facility.

The building can hold more inmates from other areas and will bring revenue to the county. Oldham County has agreements to house inmates for several adjoining counties, the state and the federal government.

The facility is next to the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange.

“One of the things that really made the final decision for us to build this is we were able to work with the Department of Corrections, and they actually deeded about 20 acres to the county," Simpson said. "That was a big expense that we didn’t have to put money out for.”

Construction should be finished by the middle of December. Simpson plans to have the building operational in January.

