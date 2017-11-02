Woman accused of assaulting deputies in courtroom and defecating - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman accused of assaulting deputies in courtroom and defecating on sheriff's office floor

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records.

Aliyah Henry, 23, was arrested last Friday in Spencer County after court video shows her refusing to give her cell phone to a judge. Spencer County District Court Judge J.R. Robards has policy of no audible cell phones or electronic devices.

“If your phone makes any noise during today’s proceedings, I'll ask the bailiff to confiscate your phone,” Robards said to the entire courtroom.

Based upon video, around three hours later, Henry’s cell phone alarm went off prompting Robards to call her up to the bench:

Judge: "I need you to surrender your phone.I am ordering you to surrender your phone."

Henry: "I paid for this phone. It's my property. I didn't do anything wrong."

Judge: "You did."

Henry eventually gave up her phone, and deputies tried to put her in handcuffs.

Judge: "Ma'am, no more disturbance of the court."

Henry: "OK, then let me go sit in the lobby."

Judge: "No. I told you to go sit on the wall."

Henry: "No. I don't want to, and you're not going to cuff me ... I'm not about to let you put some $()# on me. Get away from me! ... Tell him to get the %($# away from me and we won’t have no issues."

According to Spencer County Sheriff Buddy Stump, deputies moved Henry from the courtroom to a conference room, where she asked the deputies to use the restroom but then refused to come out of the restroom.

“I think she removed her clothes in there,” Stump said. “They had to go through that ordeal to get her back decent enough to get her out of courthouse and get her over here to the holding cells here at the Sheriff's Office.”

Spencer County does not have a jail of it’s own, so deputies were preparing to transfer her to the Shelby County Detention Center when she defected and urinated on the floor.

“Unfortunately, it turned into a situation that doesn't usually happen here in court in Spencer County,” Stump said.

During the course of the event, Stump said she assaulted several deputies.

Henry is charged with assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

