Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in da - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in danger

Posted: Updated:
Gary Fitch (source: Indiana State Police) Gary Fitch (source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Clinton, Indiana are looking for a missing 61-year-old man. 

Clinton is about 92 miles west of Indianapolis. 

Gary Fitch, 61, disappeared around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Fitch is described as a 61-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with white hair, and blue eyes. 

When last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt and khaki jeans and driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee plate 570DD06.

Police say he could be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Fitch, contact the Vermillion County Sheriff’s office at 765-492-3737 or call 911.

