Fired teacher in Louisiana charged in biting of 2-year-old student

One of the victims died at the hospital. Police say the surviving victim was able to identify the suspect as Timothy Hargroves Jr.
Police say he raped two women.
A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.
A woman in court with a friend assaulted two court bailiffs and then defecated and urinated on the floor of the Spencer County sheriff's office, according to court records.
Two people were shot Thursday night in Radcliff.
A couple is charged with stealing money from Eastern Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull filed charges Thursday against Ashley Cambron and Ronald Fischer, also known as "Todd Fischer."
Judy Lucas-Caldwell, age 55, pleaded not guilty to charges including leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid, tampering with physical evidence and driving without insurance.
A Louisville man is facing child pornography charges after investigators received a tip from an international law enforcement agency that he was trading sexually explicit images with a minor.
