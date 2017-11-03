Bullitt East High School student charged with two counts of first-degree rape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior at Bullitt East High School has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape after authorities say he sexually assaulted two women.

The alleged assaults did not take place at the school.

According to arrest reports, the first assault occurred on Monday, Oct. 9, at 9:30 p.m. at the home of 18-year-old Kenneth Monarch, in the 300 block of Rockcastle Villa Drive, north of the intersection of Old Mill Road and Lazy River N. Parkway.

Detective Scotty McGaha of the Bullitt County Sheriff's office says the victim in this case was an 18-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says the woman told them Monarch forcibly removed her shorts and raped her. According to the arrest report, Monarch held her legs down, but she was able to get one leg free and get away.

Police say she was physically injured during the incident.

The second alleged rape took place on Wednesday. According to McGaha, it occurred inside a vehicle in the driveway of a juvenile's home -- and involved a 16-year-old girl.

In that case, authorities say Monarch forcibly removed the girl's sweatpants and underwear before raping her. Police say the girl told authorities she told Monarch "No" several times.

Police say this victim was also physically injured during the incident.

Authorities say that in both cases, Monarch communicated with the victims by phone after the event.

Monarch was arrested at Bullitt East High School Thursday morning, where he is a student. Police say his iPhone was seized as evidence. He is charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Monarch is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Det. McGaha says authorities are trying to determine if there are additional victims.

