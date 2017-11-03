Louisville Parks officials recommend banning spray paint sales t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Parks officials recommend banning spray paint sales to minors

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Park officials in Louisville want city leaders to consider banning the sale of spray paint to people under the age of 21 to help fight graffiti. 

A spokesman for the Parks Department said the city has spent nearly $100,000 to repair 25 major spray paint vandalism incidents last year.

Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said officials are willing to consider recommendations from its agencies, but she didn't know if restricting sales would do much to stop the vandals.

There are more graffiti cases this year than in all of 2016, and that's why the Metro Graffiti Team was created in April of this year. 

“We always want to be efficient,” said Codes and Regulations deputy director Donald Robinson. “There’s a lot of graffiti out there, and we want to make sure we’re making the proper rounds.”

To report graffiti to the Department of Codes and Regulations, call 311.

