Maine boy dying of cancer asks for Christmas cards

PORTLAND, Maine (WDRB) -- Doctors in Maine say cancer will take the life of Jacob Thompson in just a few weeks.

And the 9-year-old has a wish to have one last Christmas celebration. Now, thousands of people are mailing Jacob Christmas cards to the hospital where he will spend his final days.

Jacob's neuroblastoma has spread to his head, according to the family's GoFundMe page. The cancer is in his sinuses, inner ear and the membrane inside his skull. It has also spread to his hips, which makes it painful to walk.

Radiation and chemotherapy have taken their toll, and pain medicines are no longer helping. So doctors told Jacob's family to spend as much time with him as possible. In mid-October, the family was told he would likely die within a month. So they began planning an early Christmas celebration for next weekend on November 11 and 12.

Jacob is like most boys who love video games and movies. But he also loves penguins and the color orange. He has a penguin costume and even wiggles his nose like a penguin in videos posted on social media.

To help Jacob celebrate his final Christmas, the cards are starting to arrive. If you are interested in sending Jacob a Christmas Card, please send them to him at:

Maine Medical Center

c/o Jacob Thompson

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, Maine 04102

You can also follow the Jacob Orange Penguin page on Facebook, which is following his journey.

His family is posting pictures of Jacob and the many Christmas cards arriving at the hospital including this one posted from his friend, Nolan.

The family is also struggling to pay for his funeral. With no burial or life insurance for a 9-year-old, they are facing the financial reality of needing thousands of dollars for his final arrangements. A GoFundMe page is set up for Jacob's Funeral Assistance.

