Jeffersonville kicks off the holiday shopping season with an ope - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville kicks off the holiday shopping season with an open house

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - Begin the holiday shopping season with a stroll through downtown Jeffersonville, Indiana.

On Thursday, November 9 from 6 to 9 p.m., Jeffersonville businesses will host a "Holiday Open House." They will open their doors with special deals and possible gift cards.

You can shop, enjoy live music, eat appetizers, ride the trolley, taste the sweets and take in the festive holiday sights.

The event is FREE and no ticket is required.

