IMAGES | No charges expected after man drives on top of 13 cars at Radcliff dealership

No charges expected after man drives on top of 13 cars at Radcliff dealership

A row of cars was heavily damaged when a man lost control of his vehicle and rolled over top of the cars at the Big M Chevy dealership in Radcliff, Ky. on Nov. 1, 2017.
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car dealership in Radcliff is assessing the damage after someone drove on top of more than a dozen vehicles Wednesday night. 

It happened at the Big M Chevrolet dealership on Dixie Blvd. That's where Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross says a vehicle headed north switched lanes and drifted up onto the curb around 8:30 p.m.  

Cross says the driver apparently lost control, hopped the curb, hit one car, then went up on two wheels and continued hitting one vehicle after another causing severe damage before finally coming to rest.

Owner Stephen Montgomery says he got a call from the Radcliff Police Department Wednesday after the crash, telling him to get to the dealership right away. He says outside of severe weather, the dealership has never dealt with damage on such a large scale. 

"I've never seen something where it looked like 13 cars in a row got damaged, like completely. You know, it'd be like going down Dixie Highway or 65 and seeing wreck after wreck after wreck, so it's pretty significant."

Montgomery says almost all of the cars will have to be totaled.

"We will report them sold to Chevrolet, and then they will go to a salvage yard," Montgomery said. 

Montgomery says three of the cars can be fixed and will be sold for a heavy discount. 

"The other 10 will just go to a junkyard - they might try to sell them for parts, which there are still some good parts," Montgomery said. 

Cross says the driver was not injured and remained at the scene to speak with police. He says alcohol and drugs were not involved, and the driver was not speeding. 

Cross says the driver will not face charges.  

No one was hurt.

